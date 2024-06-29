Promote M-Sand as viable alternative, says CM; policy soon

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to implement the M-Sand (or manufactured sand) policy in the state soon so that it can be used as an alternative to river sand and murram. (File)

Discussing the proposed policy with the department of geology and mining officials, the CM said, “Our effort should be towards sustainable development without harming the environment and river ecosystems. In this context, M-Sand is a better alternative.”

He mentioned that given the limited availability of riverbed sand and its increasing demand, M-Sand should be encouraged as an alternative. This would also create new employment opportunities, he added.

During discussions on the proposed policy, the CM observed that ensuring good quality ‘M-Sand’ was important, and as such all ‘M-Sand’ manufacturers should obtain Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification without exception.

As the nodal agency, the geology and mining department should coordinate with licensees and stakeholders at both state and district levels to expedite its production. “Efforts should be made to make ‘M-Sand’ conveniently available at prices lower than that of natural sand. Environmental standards should be strictly followed at all the manufacturing units,” he added.

For the convenience of mining lease holders, the CM instructed the officials to simplify the issuance process of the e-Abhivahan form (EMM-11). The process of issuing the form should be streamlined at the district level, with a defined timeline for processing, he said.

To tackle vehicle overloading during mineral transportation effectively, the CM wanted the enhancement of task forces in districts. He emphasised that the best approach to prevent overloading was from the ‘zero point,’ meaning enforcement should start at the mining site where sand, murram, gravel, and other sub-minerals were loaded onto vehicles. A joint team of local officials of the district administration, police administration, transport, and the department of geology and mining should act as a task force to ensure the policy’s effective enforcement, he said.

“A tracking system must be in place for real-time monitoring of vehicles transporting minerals.” He emphasised the issuance of the e-Abhivahan form only when the vehicle was physically present within the designated geo-fenced mining area.

Furthermore, he stressed the utilisation of barren land instead of fertile land for establishing brick kilns. CM Yogi directed officials to engage with entrepreneurs in this sector and raise awareness about avoiding the use of fertile land.

Emphasising the need to control the prices of sand/moram during the rainy season, the Chief Minister also reviewed their storage arrangements. It was noted that while there were 533 storage sites in the year 2023-24, this session has seen an increase to 645 storage sites. Additionally, the quantity of stored materials has increased compared to last year.

During the meeting, the CM was informed that 44,547 enforcement actions were taken in 2022-23, with their number rising to 57,539 in 2023-24. As of May in the current financial year, enforcement actions have already been initiated in 9,451 cases, he was told.