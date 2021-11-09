Proper arrangements for Chhath Puja in Lucknow

The four-day Chhath Puja festival dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiyya, which started on the banks of Gomti river in the state capital on Monday (November 8) with “Nahay Khay” ritual, saw good influx of devotees at Lakshman Mela Park located on the river bank on the second day of the puja called “Kharna” on Tuesday.

However, the authorities are bracing to manage the expected crowd of around one lakh devotees at Lakshman and Bhagwan Jhulelal Ghats on the third day of the festival on Wednesday. Married women have started the 36-hour fast during which they don’t even take water.

“The festival will conclude on Thursday (November 11) with Usha Arghya. Tomorrow (Wednesday) is the main puja of Chhathi Maiyya at the ghats of river spread across the city,” said PN Rai, the president of Bhojpuri Samaj in Lucknow.

Lucknow municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “Lucknow Municipal Corporation has ensured the cleanliness of the ghats, repair of stairs there and also proper arrangements of temporary stairs.”

“It is important for the authorities to ensure cleanliness of the surroundings, the collection of garbage, lime spraying, sanitisation, anti-larva fogging, arrangement of drinking water, provision of change rooms for women, mobile toilets, proper barricading on river/canal banks and proper lighting and parking for vehicles,” Dwivedi added.

“We have made arrangements at more than 22 ghats of city for proper management of crowd. The city has been divided into 10 sectors for the purpose. Lakshman Mela Ghat is in Sector 1 while Jhuelal Ghat, the biggest ghat, is in Sector 2,” he said.