PRSU’s fifth convocation ceremony tomorrow

Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, Prayagraj will be organising its fifth convocation ceremony on Tuesday. The event will be presided over by UP Governor and chancellor of the university Anandiben Patel, who will give the presidential address on the occasion.

Former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan has been invited as the chief guest. As a special guest, minister of state, higher education, Rajni Tiwari has also been invited to the programme.

Medals will be awarded by the chancellor to the meritorious students of 2021-22 batches, said vice-chancellor of the state university, Prof Akhilesh Singh, while talking to media persons at the administrative building of the university in Naini on Sunday.

Varsity PRO Avinash Srivastava said degrees would be awarded to 1,04,806 undergraduate and 14,557 postgraduate students at the ceremony.

A total of 44 meritorious students would be awarded gold and silver medals while 35 others would get bronze medals, he added.

Anurag Rai, a BCA student of United Institute of Management, has won the Chancellor’s Medal while the Shyaramdas Gulati Donor medal will be presented to Juhi Malviya, a UG student of business management. Rammulai Gulati Donor gold medal will be awarded to Anurag Rai, a student of computer applications. Student Philanthropist Vishal Dutta Donor silver medal will be awarded to Riddhi Srivastava, a UG student of business management, and Yash Gupta, a student of computer applications, university registrar Sanjay Kumar said.