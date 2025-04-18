Public safety amid rain, storm our top priority: U.P. CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the Uttar Pradesh government is actively monitoring the situation in several districts affected by storms, rain, and hailstorms as he assured citizens that their safety remains the government’s top priority. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

The CM said officials in the affected districts have been instructed to carry out field surveys and relief work with full urgency. “Dear residents of the state, there have been reports of storms, rainfall and hailstorms from various districts. However, there is no need to panic. The safety of every citizen is the government’s foremost concern,” he said on X.

“In cases of human or livestock casualties, officials have been directed to immediately disburse compensation and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured,” the CM said.

Referring to the ongoing government wheat procurement, he directed officials to ensure safe storage of the grain at all procurement centres and mandis. Yogi also asked them to assess crop damage and submit detailed reports to the government for further action.

Meanwhile, isolated rain and thundershowers were reported in parts of both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, according to IMD.

The weather suddenly changed in many districts, claiming lives of 13 people, including seven women, and several others were injured in mishaps caused by heavy storm and rain that lashed parts of the state late on Thursday evening.

Strom wreaks havoc in Barabanki, 5 dead

Five people, including a six-year-old boy, died and six others were injured in incidents of tin shed and tree falling in Ramsanehi Ghat, Suratganj and Sirauli Gauspur areas of Barabanki district. Due to the storm, poles were uprooted in many rural areas due to which parts of the district plunged into darkness.

Rain, thundershowers likely today

Rain and thundershowers are very likely at isolated places over the state on Saturday as per the IMD forecast. The IMD issued warning of thunderstorm accompanied by lightning/dust storm/gusty wind (50 to 70 kmph) at isolated places over western UP. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning/dust storm/gusty wind (40-50 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over eastern UP.

Jhansi hottest at 44.1 degrees

Jhansi recorded the hottest city in the state where temperature rose to 44.1 degrees Celsius which was 4.4 degrees above normal. Banda remained second hottest place in the state at 43.6, Agra 41.7, Orai 41.2 degrees, Aligarh 40.8, Kanpur IAF 40.6 and Etawah 40 degrees Celsius.

Forecast for Lucknow is mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy with one or two spells of rain. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 36 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow on Friday was 36 and 24.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Rain brings relief in Gorakhpur

Scattered rainfall accompanied by strong winds brought temporary relief from the intense heat in Gorakhpur and Basti divisions on Thursday evening. However, the weather also turned tragic as two people died and power supply was disrupted due to uprooted trees in several areas.

In Shrirampur village of Deoria district under Bhatpar Rani police station, 19-year-old Anita Chauhan lost her life after an uprooted tree fell on the wall of her kitchen. Station officer Nand Prasad confirmed it. In another incident in Pipra Mustahkam village under Lalganj police of Basti district, 52-year-old Dina Nath Yadav died after being struck by lightning while he was bundling wheat crops in his field.