Punjab’s former DGP alleges misconduct by cops at Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj

A retired director general of police (DGP) from Punjab has alleged misbehaviour by cops on duty at Prayagraj’s Bade Hanuman Temple, prompting a departmental inquiry. Former DGP of Punjab Shashi Kant (File)

Shashi Kant, a 1977-batch IPS officer who retired as Punjab DGP in 2012, posted a complaint on X on November 25, tagging Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Expressing “deep disappointment” over the conduct of the policemen, he wrote that he had a “horrible and insulting day” in Sangam city.

DCP (city) Manish Kumar Shandilya said the police had taken cognisance of the complaint and tasked the ACP (Jhunsi) with investigating the matter. “Departmental action will follow if police personnel are found guilty,” he said.

Kant, a septuagenarian, said he had visited the temple for darshan and, noticing a heavy rush, sought assistance from a “young SI” on duty due to age-related difficulties. He said he identified himself as a former DGP while requesting help for a smooth darshan.

However, the SI allegedly directed him “angrily” to another gate, where another policeman allegedly spoke to him rudely and told him to come with a VIP pass if he wanted assistance. Kant said the policemen refused to help despite his age and service background.

Known for his anti-drug campaigns in Punjab, Kant has held several key posts during his career, including director-general (prisons) from October 2011 to June 2012.