Racer bike patrols to ease traffic at 42 key points in city

To tackle rising traffic congestion, Lucknow Traffic Police is set to launch fast-response biker patrol units at 42 identified hotspots across the city. These specially trained personnel, riding high-speed racer bikes, will respond swiftly to traffic jams and coordinate in real-time with the central traffic control room to manage vehicular movement, officials said on Wednesday. The initiative, led by DCP traffic Kamlesh Dixit, will be formally rolled out next week. (Sourced)

The initiative, led by DCP traffic Kamlesh Dixit, will be formally rolled out next week. “Each bike will carry two trained officers equipped with wireless communication sets and public address systems. The teams will remain stationed near high-pressure zones and be ready to move quickly to any reported snarl,” Dixit said.

This decision comes in the wake of a high-level meeting convened by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob after cabinet minister Suresh Khanna raised concerns about the worsening traffic situation in Lucknow. The meeting was attended by mayor Sushma Kharkwal, police commissioner Amrendra Singh, and district magistrate Vishak G. Following the review, the traffic department conducted a city-wide survey to identify congestion-prone locations.

Based on inputs from residents and field reports, the department identified 42 busy intersections and corridors including Hazratganj, Lalbagh, Mahanagar, Aliganj, Munshipuliya, Alambagh, Chowk, Thakurganj, Naka, Charbagh, Rajajipuram, Dubagga, Balaganj, Madiyaon, Jankipuram, Nishatganj, Gomtinagar, and Kursi Road.

A total of 84 officers will be deployed in these mobile units, each connected to the central command through wireless networks. The use of racer bikes is intended to help officers reach congested areas more swiftly than traditional patrol vehicles. The integration of public address (PA) systems will also allow them to manage crowds and direct traffic on-site.

According to DCP Dixit, if any situation requires additional manpower, the biker teams will immediately alert senior officers for reinforcements. They will also provide regular updates to traffic inspectors for coordinated action.