Rae Bareli murder case: Rahul writes to Yogi, seeks arrest of main accused

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has requested chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the arrest of the main accused in the Arjun Pasi murder case in Rae Bareli to ensure justice to the victim's family.

The Congress leader, who represents Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha, has sent a letter dated August 26, 2024 in this regard to Yogi with a request that he be informed about the action in the case.

Arjun Pasi was murdered on August 11.

Rahul Gandhi, in his letter, has referred to his visit to Pichhwaria village under the Nasirabad police station of Rae Bareli on August 20. The Congress leader said the victim’s family spoke to him in detail about the case and informed that only six of the seven accused named in the case have been arrested while the main accused was absconding.

He said the villagers informed him that the main accused Vishal Singh was getting political patronage and hence has not been arrested.

He said he spoke to the district magistrate and the district police chief of Rae Bareli after meeting the victim’s family and informed them about the seriousness of the situation. He said the victim’s family and the Dalit community of the area are living in an atmosphere of insecurity and fear.

The Congress also said the victim’s family was being deprived of justice.

Meanwhile, a Congress delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, Amethi MP KL Sharma, former MP PL Punia, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona and UPCC organisation general secretary Anil Yadav met the additional chief secretary Home on Thursday and handed over Rahul Gandhi’s letter to the officer with a request that the leader of opposition should be informed about the action taken in the case.