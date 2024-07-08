Rahul Gandhi to visit Rae Bareli on July 9

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will undertake a day’s visit to Rae Bareli on Tuesday. This will be his first visit to his constituency since assuming office as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha. The Congress MP will meet various delegations of different sections of the society besides partymen. (HT file)

Those aware of the development said Rahul Gandhi will reach Fursatganj airport and proceed directly to Bhuemau Guest House. He will meet various delegations of different sections of the society besides people and partymen there.

“Besides meeting delegations, partymen and the people, he may undertake a surprise visit in the constituency,” said district Congress committee Rae Bareli president Pankaj Tiwari. A senior party leader said there was also a proposal to meet district officials of Rae Bareli but the same was yet to be confirmed.

Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to meet family of the late Captain Anshuman Singh who died in the July 2023 Siachen fire, showing exceptional bravery and saving three lives. He was given Kirti Chakra posthumously by President Droupadi Murmu recently.