Rahul, Priyanka plan to visit Sambhal today; cops deny permission

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, other MPs and senior leaders plan to visit Sambhal on Wednesday even as the district administration has denied permission for the visit. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Yes, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior leaders will visit Sambhal on Wednesday. This government is hiding facts about the violence in Sambhal and the Congress will bring facts to the fore,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai.

High tension has been witnessed in Sambhal since a local court ordered for a survey of a local mosque there on November 19 and the violence that erupted there has claimed four lives. Through a plea, the Hindu side had claimed that the mosque was originally a Harihar temple.

UPCC had also proposed to send a delegation to Sambhal to find facts there on Monday (Dec 2). A scuffle was, however, witnessed between the Congress workers and the police in front of the UPCC headquarters on Monday as the police stopped a Congress delegation led by Ajay Rai. The Congress leaders staged a sit-in for some time and later decided to visit Sambhal when allowed by the Sambhal administration.

Those aware of the development said the prohibitory orders being enforced in Sambhal will be effective till December 10. “We have denied permission for Rahul Gandhi’s visit as the district magistrate has enforced 163 of the BNSS. No political activity will be allowed on apprehension of breach of peace,” said district police chief Sambhal, Krishna Kumar.