Rain may visit Lko by weekend, till then brace for rising heat

Out of the 32 meteorological stations, day temperatures in 25 cities across Uttar Pradesh have crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark on Wednesday. The forecast for the state weather is most likely dry. The IMD has issued a warning of a heat wave very likely at isolated places over the state. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Maximum and minimum temperature in the state capital on Wednesday was 41.2 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively. However, it felt like 44 degrees, said commuters in the city. Commuters in the city were seen covering their face and head with a cloth to protect themselves from the scorching sun on Wednesday.

The forecast for Lucknow for the next 24 hours is clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 42 C and 23 C, respectively.

Banda was hottest at 44 degrees Celsius; 2.8 degrees above normal.

Day temperature is likely to gradually rise by around 2°C during the next 3 days and then gradually fall by 2 to 4°C thereafter.

The silver lining in all this is that the Met predicted another spell of rain from April 27 (Sunday). It will originate from east UP and will move towards west UP, said Atul Kumar Singh, scientist at Lucknow Met office.

Day temperature in 12 cities was in excess of 42 degrees: Kanpur (IAF) 42.8, Hamirpur 42.6, Ghazipur 42.5, Prayagraj 42.3, Varanasi (airport), Varanasi BHU, Jhansi, Moradabad, Agra and Fursatganj 42.2, Ballia and Sultanpur 42 degrees, respectively.

During the last 24 hours, night temperatures fell appreciably in Ayodhya (22.5), Sultanpur (23), Kanpur City (20.6), Etawah (21), and Prayagraj (22.5), and there was no change in the remaining divisions.

Night temperatures were appreciably above normal (+3.1 °C to +5°C) in Shahjahanpur (29.3), above normal (+1.6 °C to +3°C) in Gorakhpur

(26) and normal (minus 1.5 °C to +1.5 °C) in the remaining divisions. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius in Bahraich.