 Rainwater came down from pipes for electric wires: Ram Temple Construction Committee chief - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rainwater came down from pipes for electric wires: Ram Temple Construction Committee chief

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 25, 2024 08:29 PM IST

Ram Janmabhoomi temple chief priest had on Monday alleged that there was no arrangement for the draining out of rainwater from the temple premises.

AYODHYA: Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Misra on Tuesday rejected the claim of chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das regarding seepage of rainwater from the temple’s roof and lack of drainage system in the sanctum sanctorum.

A general view of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.(AP file photo)
A general view of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.(AP file photo)

“There was no water leakage, but the rainwater came down from the pipes fixed to install electric wires,” said Misra while speaking to reporters here.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

“I have inspected the building of the temple. The second floor is under construction. When the roof of the second floor is finally constructed, the rainwater will stop entering the temple,” he added.

Also Read | Ram temple construction likely to be completed by March 2025: Misra

Alleging negligence in the construction of the temple, Ram Janmabhoomi temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das had on Monday alleged that there was no arrangement for the draining out of rainwater from the temple premises, after the showers on Saturday midnight, and urged temple authorities to take corrective measures.

He had claimed that there was heavy leakage from the roof of the temple’s sanctum sanctorum in the first heavy showers. “Rainwater was leaking from the roof directly above the place where the priest sits in front of Ram Lalla’s idol and where people come for VIP ‘darshan,” he had said.

Misra said measures were taken to protect devotees from water and sunlight by making temporary construction on the roof. On the progress of the temple’s construction, he said work on the first floor was on and will be completed by July this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Rainwater came down from pipes for electric wires: Ram Temple Construction Committee chief
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On