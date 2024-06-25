Rainwater came down from pipes for electric wires: Ram Temple Construction Committee chief

AYODHYA: Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Misra on Tuesday rejected the claim of chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das regarding seepage of rainwater from the temple’s roof and lack of drainage system in the sanctum sanctorum. A general view of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.(AP file photo)

“There was no water leakage, but the rainwater came down from the pipes fixed to install electric wires,” said Misra while speaking to reporters here.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

“I have inspected the building of the temple. The second floor is under construction. When the roof of the second floor is finally constructed, the rainwater will stop entering the temple,” he added.

Also Read | Ram temple construction likely to be completed by March 2025: Misra

Alleging negligence in the construction of the temple, Ram Janmabhoomi temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das had on Monday alleged that there was no arrangement for the draining out of rainwater from the temple premises, after the showers on Saturday midnight, and urged temple authorities to take corrective measures.

He had claimed that there was heavy leakage from the roof of the temple’s sanctum sanctorum in the first heavy showers. “Rainwater was leaking from the roof directly above the place where the priest sits in front of Ram Lalla’s idol and where people come for VIP ‘darshan,” he had said.

Misra said measures were taken to protect devotees from water and sunlight by making temporary construction on the roof. On the progress of the temple’s construction, he said work on the first floor was on and will be completed by July this year.