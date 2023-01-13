Rajnath Singh meets Jatav community members, inquires about their problems

Defence minister Rajnath Singh interacted with Jatavs, a dalit subcaste mostly considered loyal to the Bahujan Samaj Party, at Tilak Nagar Colony in Aishbagh on the concluding day of his two-day visit to Lucknow on Friday.

Singh moved away from the security protocol and reached among the huge gathering of Jatav community members and inquired about their condition. During the conversation, Singh asked the people whether they were getting the benefits of the schemes of the government or not.

Asking about the needs and other demands of the area, he said the demands of the residents of Tilak Nagar Regional Jatav Samaj for the renovation of their dilapidated houses built 40 years ago by the Lucknow Development Authority will be fulfilled soon.

Singh also said his visit to the place was not a stage-managed show and he had reached out to Jatav community to know about their condition and needs. Singh said to them to feel free and share their problems with him and he will try to solve them.

The defence minister sat with them and also relished tea in ‘Kulhad’ (earthen cup) and ‘Pakodas’.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said the construction of more than a dozen flyovers, modernisation of Charbagh, Gomti Nagar railway stations, airport and Outer Ring road was in progress. He said the defence minister, the Lok Sabha MP from Luckow, was setting new dimensions of development in his parliamentary constituency.

“It used to take 30 to 40 minutes to reach Aishbagh from Lal Kuan due to traffic jams. Today it takes only 5 minutes to reach there and a similar facility is being provided to the people of Lucknow all over the city,” Pathak added. Former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma recalled the time when Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had visited Aishbagh area.

Jatav community representative Gangaram Ambedkar expressed his gratitude to the Lucknow MP and assured him that the community was with him in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He also said the community was determined to help him win the Lucknow seat once again with a huge margin.