Ram, Krishna had cosmic weapons, Yogi has bulldozer: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday said just like the cosmic weapons “dhanush” and “sudarshan chakra” were associated with Lord Ram and Lord Krishna respectively, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has a bulldozer that razes the illegal properties of the mafia.

Every citizen in Uttar Pradesh was happy with the use of bulldozers to demolish the illegal properties that were built by encroaching on government land, said Sakshi Maharaj. He was in Kannauj on Saturday evening to attend a private function.

“That is why the people have likened this to the fact that while Lord Ram and Krishna had dhanush (bow) and sudarshan chakra respectively, our baba (Yogi Adityanath) has a bulldozer, which is being used against the land mafia,” Sakshi Maharaj said to reporters.

Sakshi Maharaj has been representing Unnao as a BJP MP since 2014.

On opposition leaders rushing to Sitapur jail to meet Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, he said his sympathisers would meet him (Khan).

“I am keeping an eye on it and the government, too, is aware of it,” he said.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief Shivpal Singh Yadav and Congress leader Pramod Krishnam have visited Khan in Sitapur jail, where he is lodged for over two years.