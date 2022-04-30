Ram, Krishna had cosmic weapons, Yogi has bulldozer: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj
Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday said just like the cosmic weapons “dhanush” and “sudarshan chakra” were associated with Lord Ram and Lord Krishna respectively, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has a bulldozer that razes the illegal properties of the mafia.
Every citizen in Uttar Pradesh was happy with the use of bulldozers to demolish the illegal properties that were built by encroaching on government land, said Sakshi Maharaj. He was in Kannauj on Saturday evening to attend a private function.
“That is why the people have likened this to the fact that while Lord Ram and Krishna had dhanush (bow) and sudarshan chakra respectively, our baba (Yogi Adityanath) has a bulldozer, which is being used against the land mafia,” Sakshi Maharaj said to reporters.
Sakshi Maharaj has been representing Unnao as a BJP MP since 2014.
On opposition leaders rushing to Sitapur jail to meet Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, he said his sympathisers would meet him (Khan).
“I am keeping an eye on it and the government, too, is aware of it,” he said.
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief Shivpal Singh Yadav and Congress leader Pramod Krishnam have visited Khan in Sitapur jail, where he is lodged for over two years.
Pune’s riverfront project was first proposed in 1918
Even as the Pune Municipal Corporation is planning to implement riverfront development project on Mula and Mutha, it was first conceptualised by the British during pre-Independence era in 1918 and the actual work began in 1932, though it could not be completed. This and more details about the project was shared by Ramchandra Krishnaswami (RK) Naidu, who was then the chairman of Pune Municipal Council, which became Municipal Corporation in 1950.
April ends on a fiery note in Delhi: 47.1°C at Sports Complex
April ended on a fiery note for the Capital, with the temperature crossing the 47-degree Celsius mark the Sports Complex station in Akshardham for the first time this year, as 'heatwave' to 'severe heatwave' conditions prevailed for a third consecutive day. Before that, Sunday is likely to see the sweltering heat continue across the city.
Skill Development Mission: UP govt to introduce five health-related courses
As part of its ongoing mission to improve health infrastructure and hone skills of nursing and paramedical staff, the state government will soon introduce five new health-related courses to the UP Skill Development Mission, said a government press release on Saturday. The state government is also gearing up to make three paramedical and six nursing schools operational and lay foundation stones of 24 skill labs within six months.
No water cuts planned in Pune, stock in four dams is 33.16%
PUNE The water stock in four dams--Panshet, Warasgaon, Khadakwasla, Temghar, which provide water to Pune city, is 33.16 % as of Saturday. Although the city is going through heatwave conditions, it will not have any impact on the regular water supply of Pune Municipal Corporation, said officials. Last year on the same day water stock was 34.74%.
UP govt primary, upper primary schools: Students to get textbooks months after new session
The new academic session of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board schools began on April 1 but the students are yet to get free textbooks. Tenders have been sought from publishers by May 4 for publishing and distributing the textbooks to around 1.90 crore students of classes 1 to 8 enrolled in more than 1.50 lakh primary and upper primary schools of the state, they add.
