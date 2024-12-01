Ram Mandir set for completion by Jul 2025; first-floor opening in Jan

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set to be completed by July 2025, with construction progressing steadily, according to the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust. The Trust has also outlined different deadlines for the completion of 18 other temples within the 70-acre Ram Janmabhoomi campus, ranging from March to August 2025. The Trust has also outlined different deadlines for the completion of 18 other temples (HT Photo)

“The ground floor of the Ram Mandir is ready, and work on the first and second floors is underway,” said Trust member Anil Mishra. He added that while the entire temple complex will be completed by July 2025, the Trust plans to inaugurate the first floor of the Ram Mandir on January 11, 2025, aligning with the first anniversary of inauguration of the Ram Mandir.

It may be pointed out that the Trust has decided to celebrate the first anniversary of the Ram Mandir’s inauguration according to the Hindu calendar and not the English calendar. As per the English calendar, the Ram Mandir was inaugurated on January 22, 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The January 2025 event will feature the ceremonial pran pratishtha of the Ram Darbar, which will include 4.5-foot-tall marble idols of Lord Ram, Mata Sita, Lord Hanuman, and Lord Ram’s brothers Bharat, Lakshman, and Shatrughan.

Lord Ram and Mata Sita will be placed on a gold-plated throne, with Hanuman and Bharat positioned at their feet, and Lakshman and Shatrughan standing behind. The idols, carved from white Makrana marble in Rajasthan, are expected to arrive in Ayodhya next year.

“In the temple’s sanctum-sanctorum on the ground floor Ram Lalla is enthroned and on the first floor we will have Ram Darbar,” said Anil Mishra. The second floor of the temple will feature a display of the Ramayan in multiple languages, including its oldest known version. However, plans for this exhibit are subject to changes.

To maintain site’s sanctity, only a limited number of devotees will be allowed access to the temple’s first floor, said the Trust.