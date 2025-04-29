Ram Mandir spire now sports 42-foot flagpole

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust installed a 42-foot flagpole on the main spire of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, on Tuesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The installation process began at 6:30 am and was completed by 8 am. Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Trust shared photographs of the event.

Meanwhile, the idol installation ceremony of Ram Darbar on the temple’s first floor, will now take place next month. It was scheduled to be held on Akshaya Tritiya on Wednesday. According to the Trust, the ceremony has been delayed due to some defect in idols of the Ram Darbar.

The trust will make elaborate arrangements for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Darbar, which is scheduled for June.

The Ram Darbar will feature four-and-a-half-foot tall marble idols of Mata Sita, Lord Hanuman, Lord Ram and his brothers Bharat, Lakshman and Shatrughan.

The idols have been carved from white Makrana marble in Rajasthan, said Anil Mishra, a member of the trust.

To maintain the site’s sanctity, only a limited number of devotees will be allowed access to the temple’s first floor.

The second floor of the temple will feature a display of the Ramayan in multiple languages, including its oldest known version.

In August last year, the trust also received a Ram Darbar made of Titanium from Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI). It will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum on the first floor of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

MIDHANI is an enterprise of the Union defence ministry.

“On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya the Ram Darbar was to be ceremoniously placed in the sanctum sanctorum on the first floor. But the ceremony has now been postponed for next month,” said the trust.

Ram Mandir to be completed by June 5: Nripendra Mishra

Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the construction committee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said on Tuesday that the Ram Mandir construction will be completed by June 5 this year.

Mishra emphasised that 99% of the construction work had been completed.

“Today, the Dhwajdand (temple flagpole) has been installed atop the shikhar, which is essentially a symbolic declaration that the work on the shikhar is now complete. The overall construction of the temple is now nearly finished,” Mishra said.

“The installation of the Ram Darbar on the first floor will take place on May 23. Following this, there will be some associated religious ceremonies. On June 5, Lord Ram will be ceremoniously enshrined according to our faith and rituals,” Mishra said.

He said that the Prime Minister had given special importance to seven temples to be built for the sages and devotees who were associated with Lord Ram.

“These seven temples are also now complete. The temples of Maharishi Valmiki, Shri Vashisht ji, Vishwamitra ji, Ahilya ji, Nishadraj Maharaj, Shabari Mata, and Agastya Muni located within the temple premises will also be opened to the public after June 5,” Mishra said.