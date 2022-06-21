Ram Temple Trust discussesdev work with Ayodhya officials

Lucknow: The Ram Temple Construction Committee on Tuesday discussed the ongoing development work in Ayodhya with officials of the district administration to ensure coordination in all projects.

Presiding over the meeting, Nripendra Misra, chairman of the construction committee, discussed the ongoing laying of plinth work with engineers of Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers who are looking after construction work of Ram temple.

Members of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust were also present.

“We discussed the ongoing development work in Ayodhya with officials of the district administration to make sure that there is no duplication of facilities which will come up for devotees,” Dr Anil Mishra, member of the Trust, told media persons after the meeting.

“The Trust is developing facilities for devotees. So, to make sure that there is no duplication of projects we discuss such issues with officials of the district administration,” Mishra added.

He informed that 7000 blocks of stones had been laid till date in the ongoing construction work of the plinth.

Each plinth is six and a half metre high. Around 17,000 plinths will be laid.

Plinth or granite stone is the lowest part of a building and it works as a base for any structure. It is in the form of a rectangular block or slab.

Meanwhile, on the issue of cheques received from devotees during fund raising campaign for Ram temple having bounced, Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, said the cheques bounced due to technical reasons.

Giri, however, did not disclose the number of cheques and their total amount.

“Cheques bounced due to various technical reasons. It is not a big issue,” Giri told media persons in Ayodhya.

The 44-day nationwide fund collection campaign of the Trust ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan’ began on January 15, 2021.

During this campaign, Trust received donations through cheques also. A large number of cheques bounced due to various reasons.