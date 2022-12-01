Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Rampur his citadel, but Azam no longer the same: Jaya Prada

Rampur his citadel, but Azam no longer the same: Jaya Prada

Published on Dec 01, 2022 11:39 PM IST

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada joins December 5 bypoll campaign in Rampur in support of BJP candidate Akash Saxena against veteran Azam Khan’s pick Asim Raza

Jaya Prada (File Photo)
Jaya Prada (File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The BJP on Thursday introduced actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada to its December 5 bypoll campaign in Rampur in support of party candidate Akash Saxena against veteran Azam Khan’s pick Asim Raza.

The two-time former Lok Sabha MP from Rampur wasted little time in targeting a beleaguered Azam Khan.

“This could be Azam’s citadel, but this Azam is no longer the same. This has been proved in the June bypolls to the Rampur Lok Sabha seat that was won by the BJP. That’s why, we are pretty sure BJP will demolish Azam’s assembly citadel too,” she said.

Jaya Prada also claimed that Azam had suffered due to the “curse of women, including many Muslim women of Rampur.”

Azam has had record 10 wins on the Rampur Sadar assembly seat, but it is perhaps for the first time, he is apparently under pressure in his own citadel. Jaya Prada was tactically introduced on a day when Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav campaigned for Khan’s pick Asim Raza in Rampur.

Azam lost his UP Assembly membership following his conviction in a 2019 hate speech case and subsequently his voting rights too.

“He was responsible for me being away so far. Even when I was an elected MP, I could not stay over in Moradabad and come to Rampur the next morning as Azam wouldn’t let me live here,” Jaya Prada alleged.

Thursday, December 01, 2022
