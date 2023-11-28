Rape bid on colleague: On the run for days, Basti nayab tahsildar arrested

Days after evading capture, nayab tahsildar Ghanshyam Shukla, who allegedly attempted to rape a woman colleague, was on Monday arrested from a bus station in Basti district. Previously, police had booked Shukla for rape and also charged him under various other offences under the Indian Penal Code. On November 21, Basti’s ACJM court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Dependra Nath Choudhary said police traced his location after he switched on his phone and two police teams patrolling the bus station arrested him.

However, the accused claimed that he surrendered himself at Kotwali police station and said he was being implicated in a false case.

The complainant, a nayab tehsildar herself, brought the case to light on November 17 when she accused Shukla of misbehaviour, attempted molestation, and issuing threats to her life.

Shukla’s arrest came a day after his sister Usha Upadhyay, brother-in-law Vishwanath and relative Prasidh Narayan Upadhyay were arrested and jailed for allegedly giving shelter to him at their residence for a week.

Previously, police had booked Shukla for rape and also charged him under various other offences under the Indian Penal Code. On November 21, Basti’s ACJM court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Shukla, who was suspended from his official position, had a reward of ₹25,000 against his arrest. His lawyer had challenged the FIR in Allahabad High Court on November 24. The next date of hearing on his application is scheduled on Thursday.

Also, a charge-sheet was filed against Shukla on Monday morning.

Abdur Rahman