Rape case: Sitapur CJM’s court grants bail to Rathore

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 18, 2025 08:58 PM IST

CJM Sitapur grants bail to Congress MP Rakesh Rathore, facing rape charges under BNS. He could be released Wednesday after earlier bail on related charges.

The court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) of Sitapur granted bail to Congress MP Rakesh Rathore in a case lodged under Section 69 of the BNS, on Tuesday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The Congress MP is facing rape charges under sections 64 and 69 of the BNS. Section 64 deals with punishment for rape, while Section 69 relates to sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means.

The Congress MP is likely to come out of prison on Wednesday.

The Lucknow bench of the high court had granted bail to the Congress MP on March 11 in the rape case lodged under section 64 of the BNS.

As charges under section 69 of the BNS were added later in the chargesheet by the cops, Rathore could not get bail in this case earlier.

Rathore, arrested on January 30 and lodged in Sitapur district jail since then, is accused of raping a 45-year-old woman by promising to marry and build her political career, said police and prosecution officials.

The Sitapur police arrested him from his house while he was addressing a press conference to clarify his stand over the allegations.

