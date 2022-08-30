Reimburse fees to schools as per RTE Act: Allahabad HC to U.P. govt

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the state government to reimburse fees to private schools as per the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009. According to Act, the state government has to reimburse private educational institutions the fees of students admitted by them under the RTE Act.

A single judge bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia on August 26 observed: “The state government shall undertake the exercise of fixation of fee/expenses payable to all the schools in the state of Uttar Pradesh entitled under section 12(2) strictly in the manner as provided under Rule 8(2) of the Rules (under RTE Act).”

The court also directed the government to complete this exercise by April 30 every year. The court passed the order on a petition filed by the Lucknow Educational and Aesthetic Development Society.

Since 2013 till date, the reimbursement amount fixed by the government is only ₹450 per children. There has been no revision of this amount so far. However, as per the RTE Act, this amount was supposed to be revised on yearly basis.