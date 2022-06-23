Remain cautious, Covid cases rising again: UP CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said an increase in fresh Covid cases has been witnessed in the past one week in Uttar Pradesh and urged the need to remain vigilant and cautious.
He also said public address system should be used to make people put on face masks at public places.
The CM also directed senior officers to keep an eye on the Covid situation in the state.
He said there were 3257 Covid cases in the state now and added that the positivity rate was the lowest in the state.
He said this while reviewing the Covid situation and working of some government departments at a high level meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday.
He said in more than 91,000 Covid tests have been conducted in the state in past 24 hours and 682 new Covid cases have been confirmed while 352 patients have been discharged during this period. He said 3082 persons were undergoing home treatment.
He said working condition of medical equipment, availability of doctors and para medical staff should be checked and added that medical kits should be prepared.
Expedite administration of booster dose
Yogi said progress of Covid vaccination was satisfactory. He said with 33.73 crore vaccination doses, Covid vaccine has been given to all people in 18 years and above category.
He said 96 percent of adults have got both vaccine doses and added that 99.27 percent of those in 15-17 years age group and 94.55 percent of those in 12 to 14 years age group have got a dose of Covid vaccine. He said administration of booster dose should be expedited for all those in 18 years and above population category. He also said children should be given second dose on time.
Campaign for control of contagious diseases
Yogi said a statewide campaign was being launched on July 1, 2022 for effective control of contagious diseases. He said people should be educated about cleanliness and fogging in rural areas. He said for its success, cooperation of all public representatives should be sought.
Action plan to improve economy of districts and local bodies
The CM said every district of the state has tremendous potential for development and an action plan should be prepared to bring an improvement in the economy of the districts and urban local bodies. Efforts should be made towards making the urban local bodies financially self-reliant, he said.
New policies
He said new industrial policy, electric vehicle policy and better warehousing and logistics policy should be prepared keeping in view the needs of the industry. He said representatives of industry should be consulted while preparing new policies for different sectors.
Complete Bundelkhand Expressway work in 10 days
The CM said the Bundelkhand Expressway would be functional soon. He said it would become the lifeline of Bundelkhand region. He said the remaining works of Bundelkhand Expressway should be completed in next 10 days and work for construction of Ganga Expressway should also be started soon.
Clean drains
The CM said all the drains should be cleaned ahead of the rainy season.
He said besides cleaning of cities, the work for their beautification should also be carried out and added roadside crossings should be beautified with the cooperation of people, public representatives and social organisations. He said attention should be paid on conservation of energy and street lights should be switched off and on at specified time.
Review pending applications of universities
He said applications to set up private universities should not be kept pending and decision on them should be taken in a time bound manner. He said chief secretary should review the status of pending applications and submit a report to the chief minister’s office.
