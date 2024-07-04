Replace U.P. slums with multi-storey buildings: CM to officials

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to make efforts for revival of slums in Uttar Pradesh. He asked them to identify one slum in each municipal corporation and prepare a plan for the development of a multi-storey residential complex with basic facilities like schools, markets, parks, etc there. The CM issued these instructions at a review meeting with the officials of urban development department in Lucknow. (HT file)

The CM issued these instructions at a review meeting with the officials of urban development department in Lucknow. “There should be basic facilities like schools, markets, parks, etc near these residential complexes. Market developed should be allotted to the families of living in respective slums. The responsibility of operating parks built should also be given to them,” Yogi said.

“In this way, slums will be rehabilitated in the entire state in a phased manner. This effort will be very useful in improving the living standards of the people here,” he added. “Keeping in view the increase in urban population and population density in past years and expansion of urban bodies, there is a need for cadre restructuring in urban bodies. Make population the basis while deciding the new system,” the CM said.

Parking blues

“Vehicles should be parked at the designated parking place only and not on the roadside. And if need be, enforcement action should also be taken,” he said. “A parking manual will soon be prepared on the instructions of the chief minister for better parking systems in cities,” a government spokesperson said.

Parking of vehicles in cities is becoming a challenge. For its proper solution, the government, administration and the public will have to work together,” he said.

Encroachment on drains leads to waterlogging

Yogi said encroachment on drains was the main cause of waterlogging, asking officials to run a campaign by making people aware on the issue. “Adequate manpower is necessary for smooth functioning in urban bodies,” the CM said.

Yogi said reorganisation of cadre is necessary for better system in urban bodies, asking the officials to prepare proposal based on population. “For the smooth running of system in all municipal corporations, municipalities and nagar panchayats, it is necessary that there should be availability of adequate manpower. Be it an EO or a sanitation worker, there should not be any vacancy anywhere. Accountability for every work should be fixed,” he said.

“The biggest reason for waterlogging is encroachment on drains. Wherever there is encroachment on drains, find a solution by communicating with the public. While taking action, keep in mind that the concerned family should not face unnecessary inconvenience in coming and going inside the house,” Yogi said.

Hoardings should not be put atop buildings

The CM instructed that advertising hoardings should not be put atop any building. “Advertising hoardings placed haphazardly in urban areas not only spoil the beauty of the city but are also causing accidents every day. This needs to be organised,” he added.

“It should be ensured that hoardings should not be put up on any building in any urban area. LED displays should be placed in place of hoardings currently in use,” the CM said.

“This technology-based system will be convenient for advertising agencies, advertisers, local administration and the public. No type of advertising hoarding should be put up anywhere except at the designated places,” Yogi said.

Urban green & garden dev policy soon

The state government will soon announce urban green and garden development policy for better urban life, said the CM. He reviewed the progress of various projects and necessary guidelines were given for many future plans.

Better efforts are required to increase green cover in urban areas. The cities of Uttar Pradesh should be environment friendly and the lives of the people should be better. This effort will be successful only with public participation, Yogi said. Keeping this in mind, prepare an urban green and garden development policy, he added.

Smart City Mission

“’Smart City Mission’ has a big role in the important campaign to provide a better environment with ‘smart options’ for a quality life with basic facilities to all citizens with the spirit of ease of living,” the CM said.

“The process of upgrading 17 cities in the state as smart cities is underway. It should be ensured that every scheme is completed on time and every work meets the quality standards. Physical verification of the quality of the projects should also be done,” Yogi added.

“Under the Smart City, a special centre is being established for senior citizens to exercise, study, refreshment, discussion and to meet banking needs. Get it completed as soon as possible. It will be very useful for senior citizens,” he said.

“Efforts to install CCTV cameras in cities have shown good results. These have proved useful in crime control. Good cooperation has also been received from the public in this work. It needs to be expanded further,” the CM added.