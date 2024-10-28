Residents advised to stay indoors as leopard sighted near Kukrail forest

Residents near the Kukrail forest area have been advised to avoid going out alone at night for the next three-four days following reports of a leopard sighting in the vicinity on Monday. Representational image (HT File)

According to Sitanshu Pandey, divisional forest officer (DFO) for the Awadh range, police were alerted after someone reported seeing the leopard. “We deployed three teams for 8-hour patrol rotations, but so far, we have found no evidence of the animal—no pugmarks and no leopard sightings,” he said.

In light of the potential threat, patrolling teams will continue their efforts over the next three days. “Even though we haven’t found anything, we are maintaining precautions. Residents are advised not to go out alone at night. If necessary, they should travel in pairs and preferably use a car,” the DFO added. During their inspections, teams only found pugmarks belonging to dogs, with no signs of larger wildlife.

Earlier, leopards have been spotted in the peripheral areas of the state capital, typically during the early morning hours.