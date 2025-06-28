Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Retd IVRI scientist loses 1.29 crore in cyber fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Jun 28, 2025 06:46 PM IST

According to the FIR lodged a week later at the cyber crime police station, the caller claimed the scientist’s Aadhaar card had been misused to obtain SIM cards linked to serious crimes, including human trafficking and employment scams.

A recently retired senior scientist from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly has been allegedly defrauded of 1.29 crore by cybercriminals impersonating law enforcement officers, police said.

Inspector Dinesh Kumar Sharma said an FIR has been registered and efforts are on to trace the accused. (For representation)
Inspector Dinesh Kumar Sharma said an FIR has been registered and efforts are on to trace the accused. (For representation)

The victim, a researcher originally from West Bengal and residing with his family in government accommodation on the IVRI campus, stated in his complaint that he received a WhatsApp call on June 17 from someone claiming to be a Bengaluru police officer.

Confirming the case, inspector Dinesh Kumar Sharma said an FIR has been registered and efforts are on to trace the accused and freeze the accounts involved.

According to the FIR lodged a week later at the cyber crime police station, the caller claimed the scientist’s Aadhaar card had been misused to obtain SIM cards linked to serious crimes, including human trafficking and employment scams.

The caller further alleged that a man named Sadakat Khan had been arrested and had taken the scientist’s name during interrogation.

The scientist was then asked to contact another number, purportedly belonging to CBI officer Daya Nayak. When he did, another fraudster posing as Nayak claimed that illegal funds had been deposited into the scientist’s bank accounts. The victim was told to transfer all his savings to a “safe government account” for verification. He was assured the funds would be returned after the investigation.

Fearing arrest and under psychological pressure, the scientist complied, transferring 1.29 crore. He did not inform even his family and remained silent until a bank manager’s persistent questioning prompted him to rethink.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Retd IVRI scientist loses 1.29 crore in cyber fraud
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On