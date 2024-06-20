RFD App in 12 languages now to help fish farmers

The ReportFishDisease (RFD) App in 12 different regional languages for benefit of fish farmers and stakeholders was launched by the National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (ICAR- NBFGR) in Lucknow on Wednesday. Union minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying professor SP Singh Baghel being welcomed at the institute. (sourced)

The app was released by the Union minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying professor SP Singh Baghel at the institute. This App was introduced last year to strengthen farmer-based disease reporting system and improve the reporting of aquatic animal diseases in the country.

The minister suggested establishing a regional research station for the institute at Lakshadweep Island. Later, the minister visited the Ganga Aquarium and appreciated the efforts made by the institute including a focused approach to achieving the 100-day target.

Uttam Kumar Sarkar, director, NBFGR presented a comprehensive overview of the institute’s progress including transformative activities, efforts and achievements for conservation, development and management of aquatic genetic resources. He said there was a need for a centre of excellence for fish health management in the institute.