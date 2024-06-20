 RFD App in 12 languages now to help fish farmers - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
RFD App in 12 languages now to help fish farmers

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 20, 2024 08:28 AM IST

The ReportFishDisease (RFD) App in 12 different regional languages for benefit of fish farmers and stakeholders was launched by the National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (ICAR- NBFGR) in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Union minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying professor SP Singh Baghel being welcomed at the institute. (sourced)
Union minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying professor SP Singh Baghel being welcomed at the institute. (sourced)

The app was released by the Union minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying professor SP Singh Baghel at the institute. This App was introduced last year to strengthen farmer-based disease reporting system and improve the reporting of aquatic animal diseases in the country.

The minister suggested establishing a regional research station for the institute at Lakshadweep Island. Later, the minister visited the Ganga Aquarium and appreciated the efforts made by the institute including a focused approach to achieving the 100-day target.

Uttam Kumar Sarkar, director, NBFGR presented a comprehensive overview of the institute’s progress including transformative activities, efforts and achievements for conservation, development and management of aquatic genetic resources. He said there was a need for a centre of excellence for fish health management in the institute.

