Rickshaw puller bludgeoned to death; companion held

A 60-year-old rickshaw puller was allegedly bludgeoned to death by another rickshaw puller during a brawl between the two in the state capital’s VVIP area, merely 100 metres from the Governor House under Hazratganj police station limits on Wednesday night.

The police, however, acted swiftly and arrested the accused from Royal Hotel crossing on Thursday morning when he was heading towards Charbagh railway station to move out of the city after committing the crime.

Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Central, Aparana Rajat Kaushik said the deceased was identified as Imamul Khan and the accused as Shamsher, aged around 50 years. She said both the victim and the accused are rickshaw-pullers and they were often spotted together during the day time.

She said Khan’s body was found lying outside the gate of Christ Church school and initial examination revealed that he was repeatedly hit on his face and head with some blunt object causing him fatal injuries.

“Further investigation brought Shamsher under suspicion as he was last spotted with Khan on Wednesday night and he was taken into custody. The accused confessed during interrogation that he bludgeoned Khan to death after a tiff with him. The victim and the accused both consumed liquor during which they had a brawl over some issue,” she stated.

She said Shamsher has been sent to jail after producing him before a competent court in connection with the murder. She said Shamsher has been booked under charges of murder registered with the Hazratganj police station.