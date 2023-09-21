Rly safety committee bats for strict cam eye vigil, regular monitoring at stns

The Railways has decided to increase the number of CCTV cameras and baggage scanners at important stations like Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, and Lucknow to tighten security. (Pic for representation)

The CCTV cameras will also be installed at small railway stations and halts across the state.

These decisions were taken at the 9th quarterly seminar of the State Level Railway Safety Committee (SLSCR) held on Wednesday. The seminar focussed on enhancement of security and it concluded under the chairmanship of Vijay Kumar, DGP, Uttar Pradesh at Signature Building in Lucknow.

The seminar holds relevance in the wake of the recent assault on a woman constable at Saryu Express on August 30.

Jai Narayan Singh, additional director general of police, Railways, Uttar Pradesh and nodal officer, SLSCR who was also present along with other senior officials emphasized on conducting mock drills at stations.

The ADGP also laid stress on the integrated security system at all railway stations and installation of security equipment like CCTVs etc. in large numbers under the Nirbhaya Fund, and conducting periodic security audits of the security plan made for the protection of important establishments of the Railways.

Prevention of stone pelting on trains and safety of railway tracks was one of the highlights of the seminar where mutual coordination with RPF, GRP/District Police was sought.

Detailed discussions were held regarding checks on terrorist activities, incidents causing damage to railway tracks, movement of drugs/explosive substances, human trafficking, and counterfeit currency/gold smuggling. In-depth discussion regarding police verification of contractual railway employees, removing illegal vendors, safety of women and strict vigil to prevent crime against women were also discussed.

