Road mishaps rise amid marriage season in U.P.’s Agra region

There has been a sudden rise in road accidents in Agra region of Uttar Pradesh ever since the marriage season began in the last week of November when the state-wide traffic month was being observed. An analysis of road mishaps from November 25 to November 28 revealed that most of the victims were riding two-wheelers while returning from marriage functions in night hours in most cases. The accidents saw a spurt with the start of marriage season on November 23. (For Representation)

“A study recently revealed that out of a total road network of 63.61 lakh kilometres in India, the length of national highways is only 1.32-lakh kilometre which is merely 2.1% of the total road network of the nation. However, the number of deaths that occur on national highways is 36.4% of total deaths in road accidents nationwide” claimed KC Jain, a road safety expert.

Four people were returning after attending a marriage in Mathura when they lost their lives in an accident at Kosi Kalan on November 28. Similarly, five people died in three accidents in Agra the same night.

On November 27, two friends died on MG Road in Agra city when their car crashed into a pole on divider. Two men died in separate accidents while returning to their village from a marriage function in Iradatnagar area of Agra district on November 27.

In Firozabad, a man from Morena in Madhya Pradesh lost his life in an accident on November 26. A priest returning from a marriage function died in Aligarh the same night. Two brothers also died in another accident in Aligarh on November 28.

In Agra, police commissioner Dr Preetinder Singh had led an awareness rally to inaugurate the traffic month on November 1. A mobile number was also issued to invite public for suggestions and ideas to make the traffic month more effective and public oriented. The traffic directorate at Lucknow monitored the month-long proceedings undertaken at the district level.