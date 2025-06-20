Roads in Lko: First proper rain and Indira Nagar road caves in

Hours after the state capital received the first proper pre-monsoon shower, a section of the service lane in Sector 18 of Indira Nagar caved in on Friday. And the monsoon is yet to set in! The cave-in that took place in Indira Nagar on Friday (HT Photo)

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the quality of work and the negligence of civic authorities in maintaining road infrastructure.

The crater, which is around 2.5 feet deep and 3 feet wide, is large enough to swallow a small hatchback, according to a senior Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) official. The road collapse occurred on a stretch maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD), and officials have barricaded the area to prevent accidents.

PWD national highway division executive engineer, Raj Kumar Pithoria, said, “The road is ours and according to the information we have received, due to some work done by the electricity department, water seeped in and caused the damage.” Pithoria alleged that the LMC had even filled the cave-in with the debris without checking the issue.

This is not the first time a cave-in has occurred on this particular stretch. Residents claimed that similar incidents have happened in the past, but permanent repairs were never done.

“There’s been a cave-in earlier as well. Every time they put some soil and patch it up, nothing changes. We are scared to even step out during rains,” said Rakesh Srivastava, a commuter.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation by the LMC and the PWD. Meanwhile, additional municipal commissioner Lalit Kumar said he immediately sent the LMC’s executive engineer to inspect the site.