Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Robust network of roads in U.P.’s Prayagraj ahead of Mahakumbh-2025

ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
Sep 17, 2024 07:24 AM IST

The Yogi government is enhancing Prayagraj's roads for Mahakumbh-2025, with 322 roads under construction and ₹272.52 crore allocated for improvements.

To ensure smooth travel for pilgrims and tourists arriving in Sangam city for the mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025, the Yogi government is busy laying a network of roads in Prayagraj.

A road being constructed in trans-Ganga area of Handia in Prayagraj. (HT photo)
A road being constructed in trans-Ganga area of Handia in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

For this, apart from widening and renovation of existing roads by the public works department (PWD), quality construction of new roads from the city to villages in the district is also being undertaken on a war footing, say district officials aware of the development.

Chief engineer, PWD, AK Dwivedi said in the current financial year, 322 roads are being constructed right from within the city to villages. Out of them, 160 roads are being constructed under Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Yojana, 36 under National Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Scheme and the remaining 126 roads are being constructed by the department in different sections.

From this head, 397 km of road is being built in all the 12 assembly constituencies of the district, for which an amount of 272.52 crore has been allocated by the state government, the official say. During the construction of Ganga Expressway in the district, more than three dozen roads were damaged due to dumpers carrying ballast and other construction material.

An amount of 12 crore has also been received from the state government to repair these roads, they add. Besides, the work of patching potholes that have developed on the city roads due to rain will also be started from September 18. The potholes’ removal campaign will be run till October 31 for which an amount of 30 crore has been allocated, officials add.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On