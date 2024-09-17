Robust network of roads in U.P.’s Prayagraj ahead of Mahakumbh-2025

To ensure smooth travel for pilgrims and tourists arriving in Sangam city for the mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025, the Yogi government is busy laying a network of roads in Prayagraj. A road being constructed in trans-Ganga area of Handia in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

For this, apart from widening and renovation of existing roads by the public works department (PWD), quality construction of new roads from the city to villages in the district is also being undertaken on a war footing, say district officials aware of the development.

Chief engineer, PWD, AK Dwivedi said in the current financial year, 322 roads are being constructed right from within the city to villages. Out of them, 160 roads are being constructed under Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Yojana, 36 under National Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Scheme and the remaining 126 roads are being constructed by the department in different sections.

From this head, 397 km of road is being built in all the 12 assembly constituencies of the district, for which an amount of ₹272.52 crore has been allocated by the state government, the official say. During the construction of Ganga Expressway in the district, more than three dozen roads were damaged due to dumpers carrying ballast and other construction material.

An amount of ₹12 crore has also been received from the state government to repair these roads, they add. Besides, the work of patching potholes that have developed on the city roads due to rain will also be started from September 18. The potholes’ removal campaign will be run till October 31 for which an amount of ₹30 crore has been allocated, officials add.