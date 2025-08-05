Row over biased panchayati raj order: UP CM orders withdrawal, suspends official

An order issued by the panchayati raj department that linked the removal of illegal encroachments to specific castes and religious communities has given fresh ammunition to the opposition that alleged that such orders exposed the mentality of the Uttar Pradesh government. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed his displeasure over the controversial order issued on August 2. (HT file)

However, the state government has suspended the joint director of the panchayati raj department following the directives of CM Yogi Adityanath who has also expressed his displeasure over the controversial order. He termed the directive “completely discriminatory and unacceptable” and ordered its immediate withdrawal. He also described the incident as a serious administrative lapse.

The order, which directed officials to clear encroachments from Gram Sabha land by persons belonging to a particular caste (Yadav) and religion (Muslim) across the state’s 57,691 village panchayats, was issued by the panchayati raj office in Ballia on August 2. As the letter went viral on Monday (August 4) evening, a political uproar started following which joint director, panchayati raj, SN Singh was suspended late on Monday night.

CM Yogi Adityanath clearly said this type of language and thinking is not only against the policies of the government, but also creates division in the society, which will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said action against encroachments should be taken with complete fairness, facts and law, and not on the basis of caste or religion. He has also warned the officials not to let such mistakes be repeated.

Meanwhile, attacking the government on the issue, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged: “It just shows the mentality of the government. This is the ruling party’s strategy. First, they made their leader give a statement against (SP MP from Kairana) Iqra Hasan, then they made their people give a statement against Dimple Yadav (SP MP from Mainpuri), but no action was taken against them. However, PDA people are aware and know that their aim is to uproot the BJP.”

“We all know who is the biggest mafia in the state. You all remember what was said about Iqra Hasan by a BJP leader. They talk about encroachment, but most of the ponds and lakes were illegally acquired by BJP people in the state. One can go through the registry of properties in Ayodhya and Varanasi, everything will be clear,” Yadav alleged while talking to the press at Janeshwar Mishra park on Tuesday.

Later, the SP chief in a post X said his party will go to the court against such orders, “Action should be taken against whatever is illegal because illegal is illegal, then why are people of a particular caste or religion being targeted. The judiciary should take immediate cognizance as this is an unconstitutional act. We will go to court against it. The more PDA is harassed, the more PDA unity will strengthen,” he wrote on his X account.

Echoing similar sentiments, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said, “It is now clear what is in the mind of this government and its officers. Orders based on caste or religion are not acceptable at any cost. The officers who are hand in gloves with the BJP should be severely punished.”