Row over girls’ dance at b’day party: Man stabs brother-in-law to death in UP’s Meerut, held

A man allegedly stabbed his brother-in-law to death following a dispute over girls’ dancing at a birthday party here, police said on Monday. The accused identified as Salim was arrested within an hour of the incident, they added. The knife used in the crime has also been recovered. The deceased has been identified as Yunus, 36, a resident of Gurjar Chowk Colony in Meerut. (For Representation)

The victim’s nephew, who tried to intervene, was also injured in the attack. The deceased has been identified as Yunus, 36, a resident of Gurjar Chowk Colony in Lisari village. SP (city) Ayush Vikram Singh said the incident took place during the birthday celebrations of Gulfsha (30), daughter of Chand, a resident of Gurjar Chowk Colony, on Sunday evening.

A party was organised at Chand’s house where Salim arrived along with his wife Nargis and their two daughters, while Yunus also came there with his family.

During the celebrations, several family members were dancing. However, Salim objected to the girls’ dancing at the party. Upset, he left the gathering midway and returned to his house in Gulmarg Colony with his daughters.

At around 10:30 pm, when Salim’s wife Nargis returned home, Salim allegedly assaulted her. Distressed, Nargis called her brother Yunus and informed him about the assault. Yunus immediately rushed to Salim’s house along with his nephew Naushad, 22, son of Chand.

Police said an argument broke out between Yunus and Salim, which soon turned violent. In a fit of rage, Salim picked up a knife and stabbed Yunus multiple times in the chest. When Naushad tried to intervene and save his uncle, Salim stabbed him in the back as well, leaving him injured.

Hearing the commotion, other family members gathered at the spot and rushed Yunus and Naushad to Pyarelal District Hospital where Yunus succumbed during treatment, while Naushad’s condition is reported to be stable.

On being informed, police reached the scene and arrested the accused. On the basis of Naushad’s complaint, a case of murder has been registered against Salim and further investigation is underway. Police said both Salim and Yunus worked as labourers.