Row over guard of honour to religious preacher at police lines in Bahraich

LUCKNOW A controversy erupted after a guard of honour was accorded to a Vrindavan-based religious preacher, Pundarik Goswami, at the Reserve Police Lines in UP’s Bahraich district, drawing sharp criticism from opposition leaders who questioned the priorities of the UP government and the state police. A screengrab of the video of the event where the preacher was purportedly given the guard of honour. (Sourced)

On November 17, a Bhagwat Katha was organised at the Police Lines during the training of police personnel, to which Pundarik Goswami was invited. During the programme, a red carpet was rolled out for the preacher and he was given a formal salute by superintendent of police RN Singh. A video of the purported incident surfaced on social media on Thursday.

The incident sparked a wider debate on the role of religious figures in official state functions.

Taking cognisance of the matter, UP DGP Rajeev Krishna sought an explanation from SP RN Singh.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Uttar Pradesh Police stated in a post on X in Hindi that the police parade ground had been used unauthorisedly for a programme in Bahraich district.

“The use of the police parade ground is permitted only for police training, discipline and official ceremonies as per prescribed standards,” it stated.

The DGP said any deviation from these standards would be examined seriously.

Meanwhile, the Bahraich Police stated that difficult training conditions caused mental stress and led to 28 resignations among police trainees. To address this, the department implemented a programme at the Police Lines, featuring yoga, meditation and counselling to prevent stress and boost morale of personnel. “In the same sequence, Acharya Pundarik Goswami was invited as part of a motivational programme,” stated an official release.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the incident and shared the video on X. He alleged that while the police force remains busy in ceremonial salutes, criminals are roaming freely across the state. “When the entire police machinery is occupied in giving salutes, criminals will obviously remain carefree,” Yadav said. The SP chief accused the police of failing to perform its core duty of maintaining law and order and instead wasting its limited resources elsewhere.

Yadav further claimed that instead of curbing rising crime and mafia dominance under BJP rule, the government was indulging in what he described as a “salute culture”. “Is there anyone to take cognisance of this incident, or are they also part of the parade?” he asked, adding that only a change in government would allow the police to function properly.

Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar Azad also strongly criticised the incident, terming it an “attack on the Constitution”. He alleged that faith was being placed above constitutional values. Sharing a video of the event on X, Chandrashekhar wrote: “India is not a monastery but a constitutional republic, and the state is not the property of any particular religion.”