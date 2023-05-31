Ramgarh Lake suitable for int’l water sports events: Rowing federation chief

Hinting at the possibility of Gorakhpur’s Ramgarh Lake seeing more water sporting events, the president of Rowing Federation of India and vice-president of Indian Olympic Association, Rajlaxmi Singh Deo, said a rowing coaching centre could come up in the region. AA rowing contest underway as part of Khelo India University Games at Ramgarh Lake, Gorakhpur (HT File)

Briefing media persons, she said, “After Bhopal and Hyderabad, Gorakhpur can become the third centre for rowing coaching as the Ramgarh Lake water sports complex has the potential to host national and international rowing championships.”

Praising the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, she said there was enormous potential in the youth of Uttar Pradesh and they just needed proper guidance and encouragement.

Lauding some athletes from the state, Rajlaxmi said Arvind Singh of Bulandshahr and Punit Singh could give an impressive performance in the upcoming international events they would take part in.

Abdur Rahman

