250 fine for spitting in public in all cities, towns of UP now

Spitting or littering in public places is now an offence that will attract a penalty in all urban bodies of Uttar Pradesh. Under a new campaign adopted by the urban development department, the offenders will be labelled with the title of “Mr/Ms. Piku” and they will be liable to pay a fine of ₹250. The offenders will be fined ₹ 250 in cities with 6 lakh population or more, ₹ 150 in cities with less than six lakh population. (For representation)

An order in this regard was issued on Monday by the state mission director of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) (Urban) Neha Sharma, to all authorities concerned.

So far, only Lucknow and Agra were included in the campaign run by SBM. The scope of the campaign has now been extended to the rest of the state.

Sharma said the efforts to elevate UP cities’ categories from ‘good’ to ‘great’ were going on continuously. “Under this campaign, there will be zero tolerance towards urination/spitting at public places,” she added.

The offenders will be fined ₹250 in cities with 6 lakh population or more, ₹150 in cities with less than six lakh population, ₹100 in a municipality area and ₹50 in a nagar panchayat area. It was clarified in the order that the challan for spitting or littering will be issued and the fine will be realised on the spot.

Awareness drive under new campaign

Hoardings will be put up along the G20 Summit corridor, Selfie points/temporary monuments, with SBM branding and details of fine for spitting in public, will also be set up.

Extensive awareness and public engagement programmes to be organised by involving local NGOs.

E-certificates and t-shirts will be distributed to the participants of the “Spitting is prohibited” campaign.