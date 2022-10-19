RSS leader says conversion, infiltration causing population imbalance

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) general secretary (sarkaryavah) Dattatreya Hosabale on Wednesday expressed concern over population imbalance caused by a vicious cycle of conversion and infiltration. He called for strict implementation of anti-conversion laws.

He was briefing the media about the RSS national executive meet — Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak — that concluded in Prayagraj on Wednesday. Sangh chief (sarsanghchalak) Mohan Bhagwat chaired the meet at Vatsalya Institute campus, Gauhania, in Prayagraj.

Stating that the number of Hindus was decreasing due to conversion, Hosabale said the conspiracy to convert is going on in many parts of the country. Infiltration is also taking place in some border areas, he said.

“Population imbalance caused by infiltration from Bangladesh has been seen in districts of north Bihar, including Purnia and Katihar, and in other states,” he said.

The Partition of India in 1947 also happened due to population imbalance, he said.

He said the organisation is trying to create awareness on conversions.

As a result there has been a favourable outcome of “ghar wapsi”, he added. Ghar wapsi refers to the Sangh Parivar effort to bring back to the Hindu fold the people who it says converted to faiths like Islam and Christianity.

Describing population explosion as a worrisome trend, Hosabale said, “Therefore, we have resolved that there is a need for this subject to be considered holistically and in unity so that a uniform national population policy be framed and made applicable on all.”

Owing to the emphasis on population control for the last 40-50 years, the average population of each family has come down from 3.4 to 1.9, the RSS general secretary said.

As a result, a time will come in India when the youth population will decrease and the population of old people will be more which is worrying.

He stressed on the need to keep the numbers balanced to keep the country young.

Hosabale said the sense “I am also a Hindu” has developed due to public awareness initiatives of RSS among the people of the tribal community in the northeastern states. Now these people also want to join the Sangh, he claimed.

The Sangh would accelerate works in many dimensions in the centenary year of its establishment (2025), he said.

By the end of 2024, RSS plans to have a shakha in all the divisions of India.

There were 54,382 sangh shakhas in the country earlier while currently 61,045 shakhas are being held.

Hosabale said those who changed their religion should not get the benefit of reservation.

He referred to the committee formed under former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan to examine whether communities that adopted other religions should get the Scheduled Caste status.

Hosabale said the meeting also discussed increasing the participation of women in social activities of the Hindu community.

“Women are entering every sector. Their role in decision making in social work must also increase,” he said.

RSS’s akhil bharatiya prachar pramukh Sunil Ambekar was also present on the occasion.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)