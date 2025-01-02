Safdar Hashmi remembered on death anniversary

A street play ‘Aur Karo Tum Jai-Jaikaar’ to commemorate 36th death anniversary of theatre worker and cultural activist Safdar Hashmi was staged at Passenger Goods Coach Factory in Alambagh by Amuk Artiste Group on Wednesday. It was organised by the Northern Railway Labour Union on the factory premises. A street play ‘Aur Karo Tum Jai-Jaikaar’ staged in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

The play depicted the parliamentary system of government and problems with governance and societal evils. It was written and directed by Anil Mishra ‘Guruji’. The key roles were played by Ishita Varshney, Ramcharan, Danish, Archana Jain, Kanwaljit, Arvind Kumar Singh and Abhishek Pal. Dressed in red kurtas when the actors began delivering dialogues with a zeal and flow, the audience was hrilled.

An alumnus of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya Manoj Kumar Mishra rendered - ‘’Jahan daal par sone ki chidiya karti hai basera’. The biography of Hashmi - a playright, director, lyricist and actor - was also highlighted during the programme and his contribution to society was underlined by the authorities of the Northern Railway Labour Union during the programme.