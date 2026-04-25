Safe recovery:SGPGIMS to assess home of heart transplant patient

: In a significant step towards safer post-operative care, doctors at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) have drawn up a detailed recovery plan for a 43-year-old heart transplant recipient from Sitapur, placing as much emphasis on her home environment as on her clinical progress. This transition phase is designed to help her gradually adjust to a non-clinical environment while remaining within immediate reach of medical care (File Photo)

The patient, who underwent a complex heart transplant on April 12, is recovering steadily and is likely to be discharged on Sunday. In a departure from routine practice, the institute has decided to extend medical supervision beyond discharge by sending a team to assess her residence before she returns home.

Doctors say recovery after a heart transplant goes far beyond surgical success. It requires sustained monitoring, strict infection control, and careful lifestyle adjustments. Keeping this in mind, SGPGIMS has made home assessment an integral part of the discharge protocol.

Before heading back to Sitapur, the patient will stay for about a week at the institute’s guest house with her family. This transition phase is designed to help her gradually adjust to a non-clinical environment while remaining within immediate reach of medical care.

“This phase is crucial. A sudden shift to an uncontrolled environment can pose risks. Staying close allows timely intervention if required,” said a senior member of the transplant team.

Her recovery so far has been encouraging. Now shifted to the ward, she has begun managing daily routines such as medication, diet, and basic activities with family support.

Prof. S K Agarwal, Head of the Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CVTS) department, said her parameters are stable and progressing as expected. “She is responding well post-surgery, which is reassuring in such complex cases,” he said. The transplant was carried out by a multidisciplinary team led by him.

As part of the discharge plan, doctors will inspect her Sitapur residence, focusing on hygiene, ventilation, sanitation, and overall living conditions. Since transplant recipients remain immunocompromised for months, even minor infections can pose serious risks. The family will also be advised on necessary changes to ensure a safe recovery space.

The institute has also put in place a structured follow-up plan. For six months, the patient will be monitored through daily calls, with regular guidance on medication, diet, and health indicators.

Dr. Aditya Kapoor, Head of Cardiology, said such measures reflect a shift towards comprehensive care. “Post-transplant recovery is a continuum. It depends as much on sustained monitoring and environment as on surgical success,” he noted.

Doctors believe this approach could shape future transplant protocols, underlining that recovery truly begins after discharge.