Nov 19, 2025
Safer skylines: UP’s push to raze old buildings for modern towers

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 07:40 am IST

To encourage participation, the government is considering a 50% waiver on development charges, a 25% discount on land-use conversion charges, and relief on impact fees. In return, developers must reserve 10% of units for economically weaker sections and 10% for low-income groups.

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce a new redevelopment policy to replace old, unsafe buildings with high-rise complexes, a move that would transform skylines in its major cities. The policy will allow the demolition of structures older than 25 years, but only on land parcels of at least 1,500 square meters.

New policy to allow demolition of 25-year-old structures; minimum 1500 sq m land required. (Sourced)
This focus on larger plots targets big landowners and cooperative housing societies, aiming to unlock the economic potential of prime urban land, the urban development department officials said.

The shift will pave the way for modern housing, safer buildings, and better infrastructure, including parking and utility systems, according to officials. The policy also allows mixed land use, enabling residential, commercial, and community facilities within the same complex.

Officials clarified that the policy excludes standalone buildings, structures less than 25 years old, and projects on leased land. Approval will require a structural audit confirming that the existing building is unsafe.

AI Summary AI Summary

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to implement a redevelopment policy to replace old buildings with high-rise complexes, targeting structures over 25 years old on plots of at least 1,500 square meters. The initiative aims to enhance urban infrastructure, promote mixed land use, and offer financial incentives for developers while ensuring affordable housing for low-income groups.