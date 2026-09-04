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Sensex, Nifty open higher after four-session losing streak

The NSE and BSE are open for regular trading on Friday, September 4, as Janmashtami is not listed as a trading holiday in the 2026 market calendar.

Updated on: Sep 4, 2026, 10:01:28 IST
By HT Business Desk
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Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Friday, snapping a four-session losing streak, as weakening expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate hike later this month boosted global equities and pushed bond yields lower.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Bloomberg/File)
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Bloomberg/File)

Sensex was 518.82 points up within minutes of opening on Friday while Nifty opened nearly 50 points higher.

The NSE and BSE are open for regular trading on Friday, September 4, even though there were queries on market being open on the occasion of Janmashtami. Investors can buy and sell shares and trade equity derivatives during normal market hours, as Janmashtami is not listed as a trading holiday in the 2026 market calendar.

Sensex, Nifty ended lower on Thursday

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 417.49 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 76,152.86. The index opened higher and rose 354.13 points, or 0.46 per cent, to hit an intraday high of 76,924.48 before paring gains during the closing session.

A total of 2,545 stocks advanced, while 1,778 declined and 223 remained unchanged on the BSE, according to data cited in a news agency PTI report.

The 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 41 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 23,873.45.

Nifty 50 and Sensex declined 1.3% and 1.4%, respectively, over the past four sessions, amid pressure from rising crude oil prices and bond yields.

Brent crude price rose to $96 a barrel, heading for the biggest weekly gain since mid-July as escalating Middle East tensions lifted oil prices.

  • HT Business Desk
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Business Desk

    The HT Business Desk provides comprehensive coverage of the Indian and global financial markets. Based in Mumbai and New Delhi, the team tracks everything from Sensex and Nifty movements to the latest from India Inc., trade deals, and macroeconomic policy. We aim to empower readers with timely, fact-checked news that clarifies the complexities of the business world.Read More

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