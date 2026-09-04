Nick Kyrgios cleared to return to competitive sport after accepting one-month ban for cocaine use

Nick Kyrgios will return to competitive tennis after completing a one-month suspension for cocaine use, bringing an end to a disciplinary case that briefly put his comeback plans on hold. The Australian accepted the ban imposed by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) after testing positive during the ATP event in Mallorca on June 22. His suspension, which began on August 4, will expire on September 3, 2026, provided he completes the treatment programme agreed with the anti-doping body. Australia tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been handed a one-month suspension for cocaine use. (AFP)

The ITIA said Kyrgios had explained that he used cocaine socially during a night out before his match in Mallorca. An independent scientific expert consulted through a World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory found that his explanation was consistent with the concentration detected in his sample.

That assessment allowed the ITIA to classify the use as having occurred outside competition. Under the applicable anti-doping rules, the standard suspension for the violation is three months, but it can be reduced to one month when a player commits to a treatment programme. Kyrgios will also forfeit the prize money and ranking points he earned at the Mallorca tournament.

Also Read: ‘I made a huge mistake’: Nick Kyrgios provisionally suspended from tennis after testing positive for cocaine

"As a result, the ITIA accepted that Kyrgios' use of cocaine was outside of competition," the ITIA said.

“Kyrgios has entered into a treatment programme. As such, the player's suspension will end on September 3, 2026, subject to completion of the programme. Prize money and ranking points from the Mallorca event will be forfeited,” the ITIA added.

All you need to know The 31-year-old had already been facing an uncertain future on court. He has struggled to maintain a regular playing schedule because of a series of serious injuries.

Kyrgios reached a career-high ranking of No. 13 in 2016 and has won seven singles titles. His most significant Grand Slam run came at Wimbledon in 2022, when he reached the final before losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets. Since then, his career has been repeatedly interrupted by physical problems.

He underwent a complete reconstruction of his right wrist in 2024, while injuries to his elbow, left wrist, hip, knees, shoulders and collarbone have also limited his appearances. He is now ranked 918th in the world and has barely played in recent seasons. His most recent competitive outing came at Wimbledon in July, where he partnered Alexander Bublik in the men's doubles.

Kyrgios had previously hinted at retirement, making the latest development another important moment in a career often defined by both extraordinary talent and prolonged setbacks.

When news of the positive test emerged in August, the Australian acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and apologised to those close to him, including his fans, family and sponsors.

"I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine," he posted on Instagram at the time.

“I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it. I'm sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I'm sorry to the kids who follow me. I know the example this sets and I'm deeply disappointed in myself,” he added.