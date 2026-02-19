Sambhal mosque committee writes to ASI, seeks approval for repainting for Ramzan

The management committee of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal has formally sought permission from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to repaint and decorate the mosque during the ongoing month of Ramzan, citing deterioration of last year’s whitewash due to dust and rain. The Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal (File)

In a letter addressed to the superintending archaeologist of the ASI’s Meerut circle, mosque committee president Zafar Ali said the fading wall colour had affected the structure’s appearance and that restoration was necessary as large numbers of worshippers gather during Ramzan. The mosque is a protected monument under ASI jurisdiction, making prior approval mandatory for any maintenance or renovation work.

In the letter dated February 17, Ali noted that whitewashing had been carried out under ASI supervision during Ramzan last year, but environmental factors had worn it down. He urged the department to grant permission promptly so preparations could be completed at the earliest.

Earlier, the committee had also sought permission from the district administration to install loudspeakers during Ramzan, but the request was rejected as the site’s status is sub judice.

On February 23, 2025, Ali wrote to the ASI seeking permission for whitewashing, but approval was not granted. The committee then moved the Allahabad high court, which on March 12, 2025, allowed whitewashing and decoration under ASI supervision.

There is also an ongoing legal dispute over the site’s status, with a group from the Hindu side claiming that a Harihar temple exists at the location.

On November 24, 2024, tensions escalated when an advocate commissioner’s team arrived to conduct a survey, triggering protests that turned violent. Four people were killed and more than 25 police and administrative personnel were injured. Authorities registered seven FIRs naming 37 individuals and booking around 3,750 unidentified persons. Ali himself was jailed following the incident.