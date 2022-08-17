Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders to begin protest in Lakhimpur
Bhartiya Kisan Union-Tikait (BKU-Tikait) and several other constituents of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of farmers, will hold a 75-hour sit-in at Rajapur Krishi-Utpadan Mandi Samiti in Lakhimpur Kheri from Thursday to press their pending demands.
“BKU national president Naresh Tikait, national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait (Naresh’s brother), Darshan Singh Pal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Yogendra Yadav and other prominent leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will take part in the sit-in, which will start on Thursday,” said Baljinder Singh Mann, in-charge of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand units of BKU-Tikait.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha decided to hold the protest from August 18 to 20 to seek “justice” in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during the violence that erupted in Tikunia area of the district on October 3 last year.
Farmers are also demanding the withdrawal of cases registered against them during the stir against the Centre’s now-withdrawn farm laws, compensation to families of farmers who died during the course of the yearlong protest and legal guarantee for the minimum support price of crops.
“The 75-hour dharna has been organised to press for their pending demands,” said Dilbagh Singh, BKU-Tikait district president.
Bhudev Sharma, national organisation secretary of BKU-Tikait, said the farmers would demand dismissal of Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’ in connection with Tikunia violence of October 3, 2021, in which his son Ashish Mishra is the key accused.
He added their demands also included withdrawal of cases against the four farmers, who are in jail in connection with their alleged involvement in Tikunia violence case.
Meanwhile, farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and various other parts of Uttar Pradesh started arriving at the Mandi Samiti in Lakhimpur on Wednesday.
Elaborate security arrangements have been ensured in the Mandi Samiti in view of the farmers’ agitation.
PTI adds: Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan on Wednesday said they are going to Lakhimpur Kheri on the call of the SKM.
“We will participate in the ‘dharna’ there,” he said. BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said around 2,000 farmers, including women, left for Uttar Pradesh to participate in the protest. BKU (Doaba) president Manjit Singh Rai said 10,000 farmers from Punjab will participate in the protest.
“Some are going on trains and some on their own vehicles,” said Rai.
-
Lalu lands in Patna, Nitish pays a quick visit
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar called on ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad shortly after Prasad, who was rushed to the national capital for treatment of fracture of shoulder early last month arrived in Patna from New Delhi on Wednesday and wished him speedy recovery, people familiar with the development said. Finance minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary accompanied the CM during his meeting with the RJD chief at former CM Rabri Devi's residence. The meeting lasted 30 minutes.
-
Bihar’s new education minister lauds ‘Kejriwal model of schools’
Bihar's new education minister Chandrashekhar on Wednesday lauded the “Kejriwal model of schools” and said he would go and see if the same can be replicated in Bihar. “People are praising the Arvind Kejriwal government's education model in the national capital. We will send our officials to study the successful school education system in certain states, including Delhi,” Chandrashekhar told reporters after assuming office, reports PTI.
-
‘72% of ministers in Nitish’s new govt face criminal cases’
Chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav also have cases registered against them. Only four (36)% of the 11 ministers from chief minister Nitish Kumar's party JD(U) have criminal cases against them while 3 (27%) have self-declared serious criminal cases against them. Both Congress ministers have criminal cases and one of them is facing serious criminal charges. Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, who has declared his education as that of class 8's elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, has studied up to class 12th.
-
Bihar’s new law minister in the dock over warrant
The Patna high court had, on February 16, 2017, rejected Bihar's new law minister Kartikey Kumar anticipatory bail petition and directed him to surrender before the lower court to seek regular bail. “All MLAs and ministers submit affidavits. I have protection from court till September 1,” he said. Chief minister Nitish Kumar feigned ignorance about the matter. Senior advocate of Patna high court, Vinod Kanth, said that the minister had no other alternative than submitting him before the law.
-
Ludhiana MC to conduct re-survey of properties to crack down on tax evaders
Failing to catch hold of over 86,000 property tax evaders— as per an estimate based on the GIS-based survey conducted in the city around seven years back— the municipal corporation has now decided to conduct a re-survey of properties across the city to ascertain the number of properties and tax violators. The MC has also been struggling to complete the UID number plates project in the city for the last five years.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics