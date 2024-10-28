Sangathan Parv 2024: BJP mulls active membership drives, organisational polls in U.P.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a major state-level meeting in Lucknow on Monday, addressing strategies for its Sangathan Parv 2024, including active membership campaigns and organisational elections. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The session was attended by top leaders including BJP organisational election officer K Laxman, state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and other key office-bearers.

The party aims to enroll over two lakh active members and strengthen booth committees across Uttar Pradesh, as well as to conduct district- and mandal-level organisational elections in a phased manner.

Highlighting the party’s achievements, K Laxman emphasised BJP’s position as the world’s largest political organisation, with over 105 million members. He underscored the party’s core philosophy of “nation first, party second, self last,” contrasting it with the opposition, which he accused of pursuing “appeasement, corruption, and divisive agendas.”

He also commended Uttar Pradesh’s first-place rank in the national membership campaign, crediting grassroots efforts for driving BJP’s growth.

State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary praised party workers for exceeding membership targets and urged them to meet timelines for the active membership drive. Chaudhary highlighted BJP’s worker-driven nature and contrasted it with opposition parties, which he claimed are entrenched in dynastic politics.

Mahendra Nath Pandey, the state’s organisational election officer, lauded BJP’s distinct culture of coordinated, communicative governance and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya emphasised building a representative structure for the 2027 elections, aiming to replicate the 2017 success. He commended the state’s record-breaking membership achievements and recognised the contributions of party leaders and workers.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak highlighted BJP’s commitment to democratic organisational elections, contrasting it with opposition parties, which he claimed prioritise family interests over national welfare.

State general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh set November 20 as the target date for completing the primary membership drive and confirmed that upcoming organisational positions would be reserved for active members. Singh announced that organisational election workshops are scheduled for November 5-7 across districts, with booth committees to be established following the active membership drive.