Saving Ganga Dolphin: Pingers to prevent mammals from entering tight spots

Uttar Pradesh will make use of sound barriers to prevent the Ganga Dolphin from entering vulnerable spots, particularly canals under irrigation department, where often dolphins get stuck, some of which even die. For representation only (HT Files)

The decision to try out a sound-emitting device - a pinger - was taken at a meeting of the irrigation department, Namami Gange and TSA Foundation India, on Thursday.

Dolphin pingers are deterrent devices, which emit sound, to prevent dolphins from moving in a particular direction. In India, trials have begun by using pingers in fishing nets to stop dolphins and seals from coming towards fishing nets which catch fish for food.

“Discussions were held and it was decided to use pingers and also use cameras to record the behaviour of dolphins to take further action,” Lavkush Singh, superintendent engineer, irrigation department said.

“Dolphins enter canals when the water level is high but often get stuck, particularly when water level is lowered for cleaning purposes or during the summer season. During summer, the heat can turn into a killer for dolphins, hence it has been decided to take up measures to stop dolphins from entering irrigation canals,” said Arunima Singh, of the TSA foundation, India.

The canal system helps irrigate 24.82 lakh hectare land in Uttar Pradesh and total length is over 75,000 km. In the meeting discussion on strategies to balance canal management with the conservation of the Ganga River Dolphin were held.

Experts emphasised the need for innovation in water resource management that can ensure both the protection of dolphin habitats and the operational efficiency of irrigation projects. “Conservation of the Ganga River Dolphin is not only an environmental responsibility but also a key to the sustainable use of our water resources,” said officials.