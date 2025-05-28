SC/ST court convicts 35 in 1990 Agra violence

A special SC/ST court in Agra has convicted 35 accused in a 1990 case involving a violent attack by members of the Jat community on a Dalit locality in Akola village under the Fatehpur Sikri area of the district. The incident left at least 100 people injured. The court will hear arguments on the quantum of punishment on May 30. (For representation)

Out of the 74 people originally charge-sheeted in 1994, 22 died during the course of litigation, while 15 were acquitted due to lack of evidence. Two of the accused who were minors at the time of the incident were tried in a juvenile court.

Out of the 35 accused held guilty, three did not appear before the court on Wednesday. Non-bailable warrants (NBWs) were issued against them and they were sent to jail.

The chargesheet was filed against 74 accused in 1994 in a case registered at Kagarol police station of Agra in connection with the incident that took place on June 24, 1990, three days after the infamous Panwari case, another caste-based conflict in Agra district.

According to Hemant Dixit, additional district government counsel (ADGC), crime, special court (SC/ST Act), Agra, the case was registered at the Kagarol police station after the dominant Jat community members attacked Dalits residing in Akola village in Fatehpur Sikri area on June 24, 1990.

The counsel for victims, Shamsher Singh, who was then a child, allegedly saw his father facing head injuries in the attack. He was one of around 100 people injured.

Earlier on June 21, 1990, there was a dispute in Agra’s Panwari village over the ‘baraat’ (wedding procession) of a Dalit family. Administration and police intervened and provided protection to the baraatis amidst opposition. In a clash that followed, a man was killed and the violence spread to other villages, with Akola being one of them. Curfew was imposed in the aftermath of the violence.

“The court has held the accused guilty under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), 452 (house trespass), 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (damage to property) of the IPC, and under the SC/ST Act,” Dixit said, adding the court would hear arguments on the quantum of punishment on May 30.