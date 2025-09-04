SC/ST quota in 4 med colleges: SP Maurya urges UP CM to intervene

Apni Janata Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya has urged CM Yogi Adityanath to intervene in the matter related to reservation for SC/ST students in four government medical colleges in the state. Apni Janata Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya. (HT file)

Speaking to the press at his residence in Lucknow on Thursday, Maurya claimed, “There was a reservation policy for SC/ST in places where their population was more than 50%. That is why 79% reservation was being given to them in four medical colleges of the state.”

“Even today there is 80% reservation for minorities in AMU. Also in southern states, reservation ranges from 60% to 79%. If it is valid in those states, it should also be valid in Uttar Pradesh too,” Maurya claimed.

“Those representing the government’s side in the high court have BJP and RSS background. They don’t put correct facts before the court. That is why I want to bring this to the notice of the CM to take serious note of the issue and instruct lawyers to present correct facts in the court so that 79% reservation facility in Jalaun, Saharanpur, Kannauj and Ambedkar Nagar medical colleges may continue smoothly,” he claimed.

The Allahabad high court recently nullified Uttar Pradesh government orders that led to reservation of over 79% of seats in government medical colleges in Ambedkar Nagar, Kannauj, Jalaun, and Saharanpur districts, saying any increase in the reservation limit must be done in accordance with proper legal procedures and rules

The UP government has filed a special appeal before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court challenging the single-judge bench order, which had quashed six GOs issued from 2010 to 2015 providing reservation for admission to four state-run medical colleges.