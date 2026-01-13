SDRF constable plucks guava from boss’s residence in Lucknow, gets show-cause notice

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) constable blamed bad paneer and a YouTube home remedy for eating a guava on duty at a high-security compound in the state capital, and his year-old explanation has now sparked laughter and disbelief across official circles. For representation only (Sourced)

Adarsh Agnihotri received a show-cause notice in January 2025 after guavas were plucked from a tree inside the Command House during his duty shift between January 4 and 7. He was accused of negligence for failing to prevent or report the incident.

The matter lay dormant until this month, when copies of the notice and his response leaked onto WhatsApp, transforming forgotten paperwork into viral content.

In his explanation, Agnihotri wrote that after eating substandard paneer at dinner on January 5, 2025, he developed stomach pain. Unable to take leave to consult a doctor, he searched YouTube for relief. Acting on a video’s advice, he ate a guava to ease his discomfort. He apologised for his actions.

The reply has been making rounds across departments with amused commentary. “When a trivial, year-old issue is revived and framed like a major lapse, the explanation is bound to become creative,” said a senior officer, requesting anonymity.

Shobh Nath Yadav, assistant commandant, SDRF, confirmed the timeline. “No action was taken as the issue was very minor and no one even remembers the exact incident,” he said, calling the renewed attention unnecessary.

While the department insists the matter is inconsequential, the episode has already secured its place in Lucknow’s bureaucratic folklore, where even fruit can become a sensation given enough time and the right circumstances.