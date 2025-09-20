Even as Mahanagar police continue to search for Sakshi, a telecaller employed with the Dial-112 service missing since the night of August 29, her friend and prime accused, Sachin Jaiswal, was arrested and sent to jail. Sakshi’s mobile phone was also recovered from his possession, officials said. Search continues for Dial-112 telecaller; prime accused held

Sakshi, a resident of Paper Mill Colony, was reported missing by her mother Sangita Verma, who filed a complaint with the Mahanagar police, alleging that her daughter was lured away by Sachin.

Investigations revealed that on the night of August 29, Sakshi had ridden her scooter with Sachin to the Riverfront area near Gautampalli, from where she went missing. An individual reportedly claimed that Sakshi had jumped into the river.

Sachin, who is a gig worker, reportedly befriended Sakshi through Instagram while he was living in Prayagraj.

Police said that on the night of her disappearance, a dispute arose at the Riverfront involving Sakshi, Sachin, and another young man, reportedly a relative of Sakshi. During the altercation, Sachin allegedly took Sakshi’s mobile and left the scene. However, Sachin told investigators he had no knowledge of her whereabouts.

Inspector, Mahanagar, Akhilesh Kumar Mishra confirmed that the search extended from Lucknow to Ghazipur district along the Gomti river, but to no avail.

Police also questioned the third individual involved in the dispute, but no useful information emerged.

Sakshi’s mother has demanded that the investigation be transferred to the crime branch or a special investigation team (SIT). Officials said Sachin would be interrogated rigorously for further details regarding Sakshi’s disappearance.