Home / Cities / Lucknow News / SEC restrained for another day from declaring civic poll dates

SEC restrained for another day from declaring civic poll dates

lucknow news
Published on Dec 13, 2022 11:35 PM IST

The court gave the order after the state government requested for one more day to file its reply on a PIL challenging reservation of wards/seats in civic polls

Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court. (File Photo)
Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court. (File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday restrained the State Election Commission (SEC) for one more day, till Wednesday, from announcing the dates of the urban local bodies’ (ULB) elections.

The court gave the order after the state government requested for one more day to file its reply on a PIL challenging reservation of wards/seats in civic polls.

A division bench of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Saurabh Srivastava on Tuesday directed the SEC not to announce dates for civic polls till Wednesday.

The court also directed the state government not to issue the final order for reservation of wards based on the draft order issued on December 5.

Sharad Pathak, a lawyer who appeared on behalf of the petitioner Vaibhav Pandey, stated that the court had restrained the State Election Commission from announcing dates of the urban local bodies’ election till Wednesday, when the next hearing is scheduled. The state government’s counsel opposed the petition.

Elections for urban local bodies are due in the state this month. However, the SEC can issue notification (announcement of dates) for polls only after the court’s order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out